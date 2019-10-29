United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Purchased by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up 5.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $42,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.69.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $112,259.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 19,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $2,605,925.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,818,901.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,620 shares of company stock valued at $16,317,747 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

