United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises approximately 0.6% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock opened at $143.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 11,554 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $1,655,572.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,999.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,620 shares of company stock valued at $16,317,747. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

