United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 1,510.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,442,000 after buying an additional 3,122,355 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 159.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,262,000 after buying an additional 1,157,940 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 13,200.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,691,000 after buying an additional 1,088,667 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in United Technologies by 455.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 964,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,610,000 after buying an additional 790,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,705,000 after buying an additional 785,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 11,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $1,655,572.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,999.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,620 shares of company stock valued at $16,317,747. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

UTX stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $141.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,103. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.63. The company has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

