Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4,269.8% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 228,436 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth $48,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

UHT opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

