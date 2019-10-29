Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.70. 1,160,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

Get Unum Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $36.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.