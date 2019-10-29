USA Compression Partners (USAC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect USA Compression Partners to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect USA Compression Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.46. 48,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,652. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USAC. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

