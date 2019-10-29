Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.60. 6,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,871. Utah Medical Products has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $102.46. The company has a market cap of $349.83 million, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.43.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 312.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 1,116.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

