ValuEngine Downgrades Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of KMDA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,543. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $207.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Kamada had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kamada during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Kamada during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth about $195,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the first quarter worth about $276,000. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

