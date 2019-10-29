ValuEngine Downgrades Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

LOGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. 237,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,309. Logitech International has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $42.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Logitech International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $163,916.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,641 shares in the company, valued at $30,402,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,054,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,536.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,255 shares of company stock worth $4,004,394. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,327,000 after buying an additional 102,453 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 56.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 130.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 347,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after buying an additional 196,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

