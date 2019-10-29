ValuEngine Downgrades NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPNYY opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. NIPPON YUSEN KA/S has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

Get NIPPON YUSEN KA/S alerts:

About NIPPON YUSEN KA/S

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides ocean, land, and air transportation services worldwide. It operates through Global Logistics, Bulk Shipping, and Others segments. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON YUSEN KA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON YUSEN KA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.