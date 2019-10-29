ValuEngine Lowers Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Patrick Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Patrick Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

NASDAQ PATK traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 188,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Patrick Industries news, President Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 172,982 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $56,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 187.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.