Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives $26.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,934.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $37,826.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,573.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 58,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,638.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 487,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,405. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.97 million, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.32.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $59.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

