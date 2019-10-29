VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,383,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 263,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of ITM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,470. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.