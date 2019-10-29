Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,343,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,481,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,772 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,517,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,095,000 after acquiring an additional 535,188 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,017,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,628 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,997,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,134,000 after acquiring an additional 978,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,121,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,175,000 after acquiring an additional 482,312 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,770,003. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $44.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

