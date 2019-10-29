Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 59,341 Shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.79% of Coastal Financial worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCB. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 18.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 102.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Lee purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.