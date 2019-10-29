Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.76% of Melinta Therapeutics worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 90.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 116,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 80.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Melinta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MLNT opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. Melinta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics Inc will post -9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLNT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

Melinta Therapeutics Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.