Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 72,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 50,362 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29.

