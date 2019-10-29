Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,877,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 870,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.93% of RealNetworks worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RealNetworks by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. RealNetworks Inc has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The company had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised RealNetworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK).

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.