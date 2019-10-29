Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,534,000 after acquiring an additional 31,901 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,624,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,739,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $173.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $149.55 and a 1 year high of $179.42.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6326 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

