Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,405,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,818,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after purchasing an additional 116,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,188,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,291,000 after purchasing an additional 40,011 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,400,000 after purchasing an additional 83,536 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $113.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $114.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

