Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $19,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 128,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,585. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $134.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.73.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

