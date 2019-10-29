VE AU FLOT/ETF Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:FLOT)

VE AU FLOT/ETF (ASX:FLOT) announced a interim dividend on Monday, October 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

ASX:FLOT traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching A$25.10 ($17.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,956 shares. VE AU FLOT/ETF has a one year low of A$24.97 ($17.71) and a one year high of A$25.24 ($17.90). The business’s 50-day moving average is A$25.10 and its 200-day moving average is A$25.14.

