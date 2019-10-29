Velocity Composites PLC (LON:VEL) Insider Buys £6,750 in Stock

Velocity Composites PLC (LON:VEL) insider Andrew Beaden purchased 25,000 shares of Velocity Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £6,750 ($8,820.07).

Andrew Beaden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Andrew Beaden acquired 10,000 shares of Velocity Composites stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,266.69).

On Friday, October 18th, Andrew Beaden acquired 25,000 shares of Velocity Composites stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

On Tuesday, October 15th, Andrew Beaden acquired 50,000 shares of Velocity Composites stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,760.09).

Shares of LON VEL traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 26 ($0.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.83. Velocity Composites PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 15.03 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 30 ($0.39).

About Velocity Composites

Velocity Composites plc manufactures advanced carbon fiber and ancillary material kits for use in the production of aircraft in the United Kingdom. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

