Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $61.73, but opened at $66.00. Ventas shares last traded at $65.02, with a volume of 268,016 shares changing hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Ventas alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

In other Ventas news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,600,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,253,487,000 after acquiring an additional 823,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,852,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,335,000 after acquiring an additional 301,209 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,373,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,603,000 after acquiring an additional 304,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,167,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,109 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,869,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,184,000 after acquiring an additional 567,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28.

About Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.