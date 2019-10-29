Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,027 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,677,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,264,000 after buying an additional 1,253,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,035,000 after buying an additional 478,368 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,527,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $904,547,000 after buying an additional 1,573,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,909,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $761,250,000 after buying an additional 44,733 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $1,131,520.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $47.26. The company had a trading volume of 756,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,643,762. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $199.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

