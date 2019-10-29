Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 101,899 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NRZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 109,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,681. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

NRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley set a $18.50 target price on New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.