Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Verra Mobility from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verra Mobility from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.76.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,592. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 144.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 658,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 388,915 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 20.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 48.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth $18,632,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.