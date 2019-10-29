VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.39

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.39 and traded as high as $47.52. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $47.52, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSA. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 9.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 26.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.