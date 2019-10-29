Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of VIE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.11. 51,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,906. Viela Bio has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

In other Viela Bio news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca purchased 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $8,138,750.00. Also, Director Xiaomeng Tong purchased 36,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $676,706.25. Insiders have bought a total of 471,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,256 over the last ninety days.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

