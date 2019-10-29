Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ VBFC opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.13.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Village Bank and Trust Financial worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

