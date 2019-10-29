Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 10,300 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Merit Medical Systems worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMSI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $51,321,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,567,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $510,294,000 after buying an additional 502,387 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,874,000 after buying an additional 384,332 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,385.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,908,000 after buying an additional 374,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 151.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,668,000 after buying an additional 198,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael E. Stillabower sold 40,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,632,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,650.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $4,608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,569,323.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,530 shares of company stock valued at $7,853,050. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMSI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sidoti set a $74.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.11.

MMSI stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $64.03.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

