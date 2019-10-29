Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 13,300 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,983,000 after purchasing an additional 423,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,267,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,555,000 after purchasing an additional 245,990 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,639,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30,487 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,421,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,067,000 after purchasing an additional 165,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.73 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFNC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,858 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $264,609.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,411.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.