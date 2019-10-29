Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in Legg Mason by 77.8% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 16,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,318,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,466,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 296.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,527,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,474,000 after buying an additional 1,141,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason in the second quarter valued at about $2,624,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legg Mason stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. Legg Mason Inc has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $40.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $705.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 price objective on Legg Mason and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

