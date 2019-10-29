Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 200 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,650,000 after purchasing an additional 307,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,322,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,458,000 after acquiring an additional 163,177 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,120,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,242,000 after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 18.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $95,340,000 after acquiring an additional 141,657 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $674,562.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at $856,495.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRC stock opened at $100.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.81 and a 200-day moving average of $102.91. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.82 and a 12-month high of $109.18.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.43.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.