Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 200 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $32,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,896,000 after acquiring an additional 160,642 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $17,235,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $7,086,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $4,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.85. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $139.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.21 million, a P/E ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 51.96 and a quick ratio of 51.96.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.18). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 47.83%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a 0.60000 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.84%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.23 per share, with a total value of $25,269.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 318,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,792,636.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

