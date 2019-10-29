Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Visa in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2020 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.04.

V stock opened at $179.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.87 and its 200-day moving average is $172.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $187.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,507,824,000 after buying an additional 1,615,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,651,254,000 after buying an additional 379,577 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Visa by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,642,991,000 after buying an additional 1,276,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,780,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,432,948,000 after buying an additional 622,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

