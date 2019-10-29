Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VSH. BNP Paribas upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of VSH opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.41. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $685.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 31.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 50.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 45,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.