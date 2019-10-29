Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.71 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 8.26%. Vishay Precision Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

