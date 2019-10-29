VNT Chain (VNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.36 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 67.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. VNT Chain has a market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $610,192.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00216239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.35 or 0.01502160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00112806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,662,550,067 tokens. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en.

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

