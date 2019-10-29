Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.30

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonovia SE Depository Receipt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VONOY)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

