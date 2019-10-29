Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H2O AM LLP increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 241,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Voya Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

