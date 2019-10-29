Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.63.

VYGR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 190,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,646. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $556.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.17. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.23% and a negative return on equity of 71.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 35.1% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 371.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

