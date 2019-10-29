Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.0749

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $29,436.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000804 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24 and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012756 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000096 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 209,419,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,040,356 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24 and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

