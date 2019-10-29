Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,949 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,837,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,518.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,834,000 after buying an additional 573,924 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,893,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $158,171,000 after buying an additional 549,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.13. 130,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $33.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.65.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

