Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.9% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $130.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.93. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

