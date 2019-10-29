Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,919,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,029,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $227.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $55.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

