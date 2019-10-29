Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.2% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 27,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 33,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 14,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $129.90. 590,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,866,311. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15. The company has a market capitalization of $234.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.08 and a 200 day moving average of $135.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

