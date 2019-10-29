Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $856,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,235 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $33,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $41,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,500 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,765. The firm has a market cap of $144.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

