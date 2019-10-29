Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 9,000 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lowered its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,280,000 after acquiring an additional 149,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,109,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after buying an additional 439,553 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,650,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after buying an additional 232,835 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 728,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,917,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,800. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $25.63.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.1116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

