Warpaint London PLC (W7L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on November 15th

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

W7L stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Warpaint London has a 52-week low of GBX 48.25 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Warpaint London Company Profile

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. The company operates through two segments, Branded and Close-out. It offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; accessories and sets; make-up brushes; and others. The company also engages in purchasing, repacking, and selling third party products; and wholesaler and supply chain management businesses.

